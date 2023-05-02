English
    Electric versions to double two-wheeler market share by FY25: Nomura

    FAME-II subsidies will be crucial to drive adoption, according to their report

    Moneycontrol News
    May 02, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST
    The brokerage’s estimates of auto volumes for April shows that Ola remains the leader in the category

    The market share of electric models in the two-wheeler segment may double by FY25, according to Nomura’s latest report. But the government subsidies provided under Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME-II) will be crucial for this, it said.

    In FY23, out of the 1,59,95,968 two-wheelers sold, 8,46,976 units were electric two-wheelers (2W EV) or 5.2 percent of the total. The brokerage’s analysts estimated that the 2W EV share will rise to 7 percent in FY24 and 10 percent in FY25. They added that any discontinuation of FAME-II subsidies “can slow the adoption rates materially”.

    The brokerage estimates of auto volumes for April show that retail sales of 2W EV was 5.6 percent of industry retail-sales volumes, and that Ola Electric remained the market leader followed by TVS Motors.

    Two-wheeler industry volumes in April are likely to be up by 13 percent on-year, according to them. “We believe TVS Motors is likely to do well in domestic (+23 percent YoY), offset by weak exports (-34 percent YoY). The supply of iQube has slowed in April-23, as per dealer checks. Hero Motocorp is likely to be up 7 percent YoY. We expect Bajaj Auto to report flat YoY growth on weak exports (-36 percent YoY) and RE volume to improve 13 percent YoY,” they stated in the report.

    Enquiries and footfalls for passenger vehicles have softened, especially in the small car segment, according to the brokerage’s dealer survey. “Medium and heavy commercial vehicles (MHCVs) demand is impacted due to pre-buying in February-March 2023… Two-wheeler demand has not shown much recovery,” the report on April volume estimates stated.

    “Overall, we maintain our view that there will be some re-balancing of growth in FY24, where mass segment like 2Ws can see demand picking up, on a low base while PV demand is likely to slow down. Thus, OEMs may need to step up advertising and promotional spends as the industry inventory is likely to rise further, in our view,” it said.

