App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2019 11:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Election year may bring enhanced volatility for equity markets'

Corporate earnings, especially of domestic oriented companies are showing an improving trend. We don’t expect any immediate significant earnings pick up atleast for next two quarters.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

In view of the recent correction from historic highs, valuations are not cheap. However, they are in the reasonable zone, Devang Kakkad, Head of Research with Equirus Wealth, said in an interview with Moneycontrol's Sunil Matkar.

Should investors wait for the election verdict or should they start buying now?

Election year is normally perceived to be a year which brings enhanced volatility for equity markets. As a section of investors awaits clarity of election results, it is interesting to note that in the majority of the last six elections, the market did not show any significant divergence from the trend seen pre-elections despite election surprises.

Will FY20 earnings strong and far better than last 2-3 years?

related news

Indian economy is poised at a pivotal stage. Irrespective of the election outcome, several structural reforms implemented in the last couple of years are likely to accrue benefits from 2019 and beyond. Increasingly, there is convergence on various economic policies across political parties and structural factors should ensure a sustained growth in the economy and capital markets over a medium-term horizon.

Do you expect broader markets to outperform in the second half of 2019?

In view of the recent correction from historic highs, valuations are not cheap. However, they are in a reasonable zone. BSE Sensex is trading at forward P/E of approximately 18 and BSE Midcap is now trading at forward P/E of 19. Corporate earnings, especially of domestic-oriented companies are showing an improving trend. We don't expect any immediate significant earnings pick up at least for the next two quarters.

We suggest retail investors to adopt a staggered approach (say spread over the next 6 months) towards increasing their equity exposure. With reference to pockets of opportunity, given the risk profile and the steep correction in mid and small cap, investors with a long-term view could also evaluate quality Mid-Cap and Small-Cap Funds as well.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Apr 13, 2019 11:06 am

tags #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Market Cues #MARKET OUTLOOK #markets

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Student Of The Year 2: Ananya Panday’s debut was Chunky Panday's ‘ ...

Rana Ranbir shares details about his character In Manje Bistre 2

IPL 2019 Highlights, KKR vs DC: Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant star i ...

Exclusive: Alia Bhatt reveals when the shooting for Inshallah is set t ...

Exclusive: Jhanvi Kapoor's fitness trainer reveals how the fit actress ...

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora visit Lilavati Hospital, what's cooking ...

Kalank: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur tur ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Here's everything the teasers and trailers t ...

Student of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff is back with another powerful dial ...

Happy Baisakhi 2019: 5 Traditional Delicacies You Must Try This Punjab ...

BJP Likely to Pick Uma Bharti or Pragya Thakur to Take on Digvijaya Si ...

RBI to Remain Watchful on Growth, Financial Stability, Says Shaktikant ...

Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling Join Hands for Wedding Comedy

Golf: Tiger Woods Commands Spotlight at Augusta National

Campaign Managers: Backroom Boys Who Script the Mega Poll Show

Pankaj Tripathi Agrees to Angrezi Medium Cameo Out of Love For Irrfan ...

Kim Jong Un Says He is Open to Third Summit with Trump

Kamala Harris Carves Distinct Early-state Path in Her 2020 White House ...

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Congress to go alone in Delhi as talks with AAP ...

Millennials will take pay cut to follow their passion, survey reveals

Election Commission bans NaMo TV from airing political content

Uday Kotak flags widening trust deficit between government and industr ...

Explainer: What are electoral bonds?

Wall Street opens higher on JPMorgan results, big energy deal

Oil rises as supply constraints outweigh China slowdown fears

Gold steadies as dollar retreats, on way to best week in three

SBICAP Securities expects larger banks with healthy capitalisation to ...

Forced to choose between communalists and criminals as their netas, Bi ...

Financial Intelligence Unit slams Allahabad Bank for not filing transa ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; part 10: Early Communal riots b ...

Madhuraraja movie review: Mammootty and a bunch of beasts make it work ...

Pakistan market suicide bombing: 18 killed, 48 injured in attack aimed ...

NBA Playoffs preview: With Golden State Warriors eyeing a threepeat, h ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

The Stories in My Life: Isaac Bashevis Singer's story set in Warsaw ju ...

WhatsApp stickers: Here is how to download stickers for Ram Navami 201 ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.