172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|election-results-macro-data-to-drive-market-sentiment-this-week-analysts-6088321.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2020 03:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Election results, macro data to drive market sentiment this week: Analysts

Counting of votes for the three-phase Bihar assembly polls, which ended on Saturday, will be held on November 10.

PTI

Domestic equity market movement in the coming week will largely depend on how participants react to Bihar election outcome, macroeconomic data release and global political developments, analysts said.

Counting of votes for the three-phase Bihar assembly polls, which ended on Saturday, will be held on November 10.

"Exit polls indicate the possibility of hung assembly in Bihar. This is bit sentimental negative for the markets," said Hemang Jani, Head – Equity Strategist, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Close

In the US, Democrat Joe Biden has defeated incumbent President Donald Trump in the bitterly-fought presidential election.

related news

Most market participants are hoping the Biden regime would spell good news for Indian companies, especially IT, and domestic financial markets.

Coming back to domestic factors, investors will also focus on industrial production and inflation data, scheduled to be announced on Thursday.

On quarterly earnings front, Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Copper, IDFC, Mahindra & Mahindra and NMDC will announce their results this week.

Others like Aurobindo Pharma, Eicher Motors, Grasim, Gail, IGL and ONGC will also announce their results.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex had soared 2,278.99 points or 5.75 per cent.

Besides, market will also follow the COVID-19 cases trend in the country and worldwide.

"Major events for this week include India''s IIP and CPI. Beside this, investors will keep a close eye on corporate earnings and coronavirus situation in developed countries," Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director, Choice Broking said.

Rupee-dollar trend would also be monitored by investors.
First Published on Nov 8, 2020 03:17 pm

tags #markets #weekahead

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.