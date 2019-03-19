'Election results don’t matter as long as there is a clear mandate'

Karthikraj Lakshmanan

As India goes to polls in a month’s time, the country and the world will be keen to know which political party/coalition ideology emerges at the helm.

The Indian equity markets, however, have been extremely volatile in the run-up to the forthcoming elections and have added to the uncertainty, making investors jittery about making new investments.

If we look back, historically, irrespective of the government that has come in power post elections, the path of economic reforms in India has not seen a reversal. While the pace could be questionable, the direction has not changed and the pressure on economics and fiscal prudence have not been there.

However, considering that the world is going through some changes on the trade policy front, a possible move towards populist measures post elections can put pressure on the macros and, in turn, on the market.

Elections results don’t matter as long as they deliver a clear mandate to the winning coalition.

Our study of general elections since 1984 suggests that, in the short run, elections may add some volatility to the markets, however, in the medium term, markets aren’t severely impacted by an election outcome. In the medium term, markets have been observed to be fairly immune to an election outcome as long as the economic and policy reform agenda stays on track.

In that sense, we believe that amidst the volatility this year, stock selection across sectors and market capitalisation will be key for outperformance. Identifying sectors and companies which can sustainably grow earnings at a superior rate over the next few years will be of paramount importance.

Similarly, on the fixed income side, companies and investors will have to make important decisions with respect to duration and credit which are likely to have the maximum risk/reward at that point of time.

An asset allocation strategy can help reduce volatility in such a market environment as it aims to manage the exposure to equities in response to the changing market conditions.

We believe B2C companies i.e. companies that sell goods and service directly to the end consumer, are likely to be a safer bet during volatile times. These companies, inherently tend to score over B2B companies in terms of business strength as (a) they enjoy better brand recall with the customer, (b) have better distribution that takes time and effort to build, (c) have relatively better pricing power on the back of the bargaining power with customers being better, (d) has low fixed asset requirement, (e) neutral to negative working capital needs. These in effect lead the businesses to be more cash flow positive and delivering better return on equity (RoE) and return on capital employed (RoCE).

In these fast fluctuating times, investors should avoid making investment decisions influenced by greed or fear of market volatility and should consider continuing their long term ‘goal-based’ asset allocation into the markets.

The author is Senior fund Manager at BNP Paribas Mutual Fund.

Disclosure: The sector(s) mentioned in this document do not constitute any recommendation of the same, and BNP Paribas Mutual Fund may or may not have any future position in these sector(s).

