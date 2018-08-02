Elecon Engineering gains 5% as company reports profit of Rs 7.5cr

Shares of Elecon Engineering Company gained 5 percent intraday Thursday as company posted profit in the quarter ended June 2018.

The company's Q1FY19 net profit was at Rs 7.5 crore versus loss of Rs 36.2 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue rose 25 percent to Rs 303.5 crore versus Rs 234.4 crore. EBITDA stood at Rs. 37.4 crore and margin at 12.3% for Q1FY19.

Prayasvin Patel, CMD of Elecon Engineering Company said, “The first quarter of the fiscal has started on a positive note with the company posting a healthy performance largely driven by robust order. We are confident of posting strong performance in the future looking at the revival in demand scenario and on back of strong execution and favourable product mix.”

At 11:00 hrs Elecon Engineering Company was quoting at Rs 65.85, up Rs 2.10, or 3.29 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil