Elara Capital's Harshit Kapadia highlights top picks in defence space

Defence stocks have recently experienced a significant upswing as the government continues to push for defence indigenization. In an interview with CNBC TV-18, Harshit Kapadia - vice president- Elara Capital said that the order pipeline for defense companies stands at Rs 11 trillion for the next eight years.

Edited excerpts:

Outlook on defence in the longer term

The defence sector presents significant opportunities for orders over the next eight years, with the airforce-related segments alone estimated to have a potential size of around Rs 4.5 lakh crore. Hindustan Aeronautics is expected to be the biggest beneficiary in this sector, particularly in the areas of helicopters and aircraft.

Aircraft & helicopter pipeline is at Rs 4.6 trillion, missiles at Rs 969 billion,

artillery & tanks at Rs 1.9 trillion and naval ships at Rs 3.0 trillion.

On tech transfers

Technology transfer has been a major obstacle for India in the defense sector, but there has been positive momentum in this regard. Countries like Germany, France, Israel, and Russia have shown a willingness to share technology with India, providing a significant boost to the sector.

Top picks in the sector

There is still a comfort on the valuation side. We are seeing surprises also coming from the exports which have been an unexplored market for most of these companies. So that could be further given a chance of re-rating for these companies. HAL still remains the top pick, followed by BEL and Bharat Dynamics.