 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

EKI Energy tumbles over 40% in three sessions after auditor raises concerns

Moneycontrol News
Feb 15, 2023 / 07:49 PM IST

In the December quarter, the company's net profit dropped by 76.3 percent to Rs 38.09 crore, while revenue decreased 40.9 percent to Rs 406.57 crore.

Solar power plant (Representative image)

In the wake of a negative auditor's report and a disappointing performance in the December 2022 quarter, EKI Energy Services Ltd's stock has plummeted by over 40 percent over the past three trading sessions. This steep decline has dealt a major blow to investors who were once bullish on the company's prospects.

EKI Energy is a renewable energy company that is engaged in the development and operation of solar power plants.

The auditor, Walker Chandiok & Co LLP, in its report stated that there were "material weaknesses" in the company's internal financial controls, and raised concerns about the accuracy and completeness of its financial statements.

According to the report, EKI Energy had incorrectly classified certain expenses as assets, which had the effect of overstating the company's profits. The auditor also expressed fears about the company's ability to continue as a going concern, noting that it had incurred losses in the past and had a negative net worth as of March 31, 2021.