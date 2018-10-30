App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 08:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

EIH Q2 net profit rises to Rs 26.48 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1.97 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Hospitality major EIH reported Rs 26.48 crore in net profit for the quarter ended September 30, on account of higher sales and exceptional income.

The company, which runs hotels and resorts under Oberoi and Trident brands, had posted a net profit of Rs 1.97 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, EIH said in a statement.

The company's total revenue stood at Rs 356.78 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 293.32 crore in the year-ago period.

The company had exceptional items of Rs 11.68 crore for the quarter ended September 30 this year. This represents profit on sale of investments held in an associate company, EIH said.
First Published on Oct 30, 2018 08:42 pm

tags #EIH #Nifty #Results #Sensex

