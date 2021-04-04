English
Eight of top-10 most valued companies together add over Rs 1.2 lakh crore in m-cap

The valuation of TCS jumped more than Rs 36,150 crore to reach Rs 11.71 lakh crore, becoming the biggest gainer among the top-10 most valued companies.

PTI
April 04, 2021 / 03:12 PM IST
 
 
Eight of the top-10 most valued companies together added Rs 1.28 lakh crore in market valuation last week, with IT majors Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys leading from the front.

The valuation of TCS jumped Rs 36,158.22 crore to reach Rs 11,71,082.67 crore, becoming the biggest gainer among the top-10 most valued companies.

Infosys added Rs 20,877.24 crore to take its market capitalisation (m-cap) to Rs 5,90,229.35 crore and Hindustan Unilever (HUL) saw its valuation rise by Rs 19,842.83 crore to Rs 5,63,767.05 crore. Reliance Industries (RIL) gained Rs 17,401.77 crore to Rs 12,81,644.97 crore and the State Bank of India (SBI) added Rs 12,003.6 crore to Rs 3,30,701.48 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation rallied Rs 10,681.76 crore to Rs 4,10,775.37 crore and Kotak Mahindra Bank's m-cap rose by Rs 6,301.56 crore to reach Rs 3,57,573.74 crore. Bajaj Finance added Rs 5,236.49 crore to take its valuation to Rs 3,17,563.53 crore.

In contrast, the market capitalisation of HDFC Bank declined by Rs 3,142.29 crore to Rs 8,19,474.22 crore and that of HDFC dipped by Rs 171.38 crore to Rs 4,56,569.82 crore.

During the holiday-truncated trading week, the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 1,021.33 points or 2 percent.

Stock markets were closed on Monday and Friday for holidays. In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries ruled the chart followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank and Bajaj Finance.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd that publishes Moneycontrol.com.
TAGS: #Business #Companies #Infosys #markets #RIL #TCS
first published: Apr 4, 2021 03:12 pm

