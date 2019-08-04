App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 04, 2019 10:34 AM IST | Source: PTI

Eight of top-10 firms lose Rs 89,535 crore in m-cap; SBI hit hard

The valuation of SBI tumbled Rs 30,388.3 crore to Rs 2,75,279.64 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Eight of the 10 most valued Indian companies suffered a combined erosion of Rs 89,535 crore in market valuation last week, with SBI emerging as the biggest drag.

In the top-10 list, only Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HUL saw gains in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended on August 2.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), HDFC Bank, HDFC, Infosys, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI and ICICI Bank closed the week with losses.

RIL's m-cap plummeted Rs 18,952.5 crore to Rs 7,50,674.86 crore and that of HDFC Bank plunged Rs 16,774.8 crore to Rs 6,05,627.15 crore.

The market valuation of HDFC tanked Rs 7,660.34 crore to Rs 3,66,471.19 crore and that of ITC declined Rs 6,995.81 crore to Rs 3,24,753.23 crore.

Infosys' market cap eroded by Rs 5,111.1 crore to reach Rs 3,33,037.59 crore and that of ICICI Bank went lower by Rs 3,003.03 crore to Rs 2,65,122.36 crore.

The valuation of Kotak Mahindra Bank fell by Rs 649.22 crore to Rs 2,87,873.18 crore.

In contrast, the m-cap of TCS zoomed Rs 36,491.94 crore to Rs 8,27,794.83 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) jumped by Rs 1,493.71 crore to Rs 3,76,145 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS was at the number one ranking, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, Infosys, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI and ICICI Bank.

Last week, the Sensex lost 764.57 points or 2.01 percent.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Aug 4, 2019 10:25 am

tags #Business #Companies #market capitalization #markets #Sensex

