 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Eight of top 10 firms lose Rs 1.17 lakh cr in market valuation; Infosys biggest laggard

PTI
Apr 23, 2023 / 10:33 AM IST

The market valuation of Infosys plummeted by Rs 66,854.05 crore to Rs 5,09,215 crore. ITC and State Bank of India were the only gainers.

Dalal Street

Eight of the 10 most valued firms faced a combined erosion of Rs 1,17,493.78 crore in market valuation in an overall weak trend in equities last week, with Infosys taking the biggest hit.

Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were among the eight companies that suffered a decline in their valuation. ITC and State Bank of India were the only gainers.

Last week, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 775.94 points or 1.28 per cent.

The market valuation of Infosys plummeted by Rs 66,854.05 crore to Rs 5,09,215 crore. Infosys Ltd on April 13 reported lower-than-expected growth in the fourth quarter net profit and gave a weak 4-7 per cent revenue growth guidance for FY24 amid tightening of IT budgets by clients following turmoil in the US banking sector.