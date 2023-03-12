 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Eight of top 10 firms lose Rs 1.03 lakh crore in market valuation

PTI
Mar 12, 2023 / 12:29 PM IST

During the holiday-shortened week, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 673.84 points or 1.12 per cent .

Eight of the top 10 valued firms faced a combined erosion of Rs 1,03,732.39 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank taking the biggest hit amid an overall weak trend in equities.

During the holiday-shortened week, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 673.84 points or 1.12 per cent amid concerns over the quantum of the next interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.

Barring Bharti Airtel and ITC, eight firms suffered erosion from their market capitalisation (mcap).

The market valuation of Reliance Industries plummeted by Rs 41,878.37 crore to Rs 15,71,724.26 crore, the most among the top 10 firms.