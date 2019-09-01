App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 01, 2019 10:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

Eight of top-10 firms add Rs 77,222 crore in m-cap; HDFC twins lead

HDFC's m-cap zoomed Rs 21,657.69 crore to Rs 3,73,860.41 crore, while that of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 17,950.48 crore to Rs 6,09,441.46 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Eight of the 10 most valued domestic companies together added Rs 77,222.53 crore in market valuation last week, propelled by sharp gains in HDFC twins and ITC.

While Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, Infosys, ITC, ICICI Bank, SBI were on the gainers side, RIL and Kotak Mahindra Bank suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.

HDFC's m-cap zoomed Rs 21,657.69 crore to Rs 3,73,860.41 crore, while that of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 17,950.48 crore to Rs 6,09,441.46 crore.

Close

The valuation of ITC climbed Rs 11,917.17 crore to Rs 3,01,657.76 crore.

related news

ICICI Bank added Rs 9,490.11 crore to its m-cap to reach Rs 2,64,975.02 crore, while Infosys' valuation advanced Rs 5,454.71 crore to Rs 3,49,874.16 crore.

The market cap of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) rose Rs 4,491.96 crore to Rs 4,07,004.24 crore and that of TCS went up by Rs 3,940.01 crore to Rs 8,47,307.23 crore.

SBI's valuation spurted Rs 2,320.4 crore to Rs 2,44,266.62 crore.

In contrast, the m-cap of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) tumbled Rs 17,491.6 crore to Rs 7,91,344.45 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank tanked Rs 7,791.07 crore to Rs 2,73,394.07 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS held on to its numero uno position, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, Infosys, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI.

Over the last week, the Sensex advanced 631.63 points or 1.72 percent.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Sep 1, 2019 10:25 am

tags #Companies #market capitalization #markets #Sensex

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.