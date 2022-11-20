 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Eight of top-10 firms add Rs 42,173 crore in M-cap; ICICI Bank, Infosys biggest gainers

PTI
Nov 20, 2022 / 01:33 PM IST

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued Indian company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, SBI, HDFC, Bharti Airtel and Adani Enterprises.

Representative Image: Shutterstock

Eight of the 10 most valued firms together added Rs 42,173.42 crore in market valuation last week, with ICICI Bank, Infosys and TCS emerging as the biggest gainers.

Barring Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever Limited, rest eight firms, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and HDFC, made gains in their valuation.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex dipped 131.56 points or 0.21 per cent.

The market valuation of ICICI Bank jumped Rs 9,706.86 crore to stand at Rs 6,41,898.91 crore.

Infosys added Rs 9,614.89 crore to reach Rs 6,70,264.99 crore. The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) climbed Rs 9,403.76 crore to Rs 12,22,781.79 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Bharti Airtel advanced Rs 5,869.21 crore to Rs 4,65,642.49 crore and that of HDFC increased Rs 3,415.33 crore to Rs 4,85,234.16 crore.