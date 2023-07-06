Eicher's monopoly in mid-size premium two-wheeler market to be challenged: Sharekhan's Abhishek Gaoshinde

Historically, Eicher has traded at a significant premium compared to mass-market yields.

The two-wheeler auto segment is buzzing with excitement following the launch of the Speed 400 bike by Bajaj Auto in partnership with Triumph. Priced at Rs 2.33 lakh (ex-showroom), the entry has sparked anticipation in the mid-size premium two-wheeler market, which has long been dominated by Eicher's Royal Enfield. As the three major players set their sights on this segment, a clash is imminent.

Abhishek Gaoshinde of Sharekhan believes that the two-wheeler space will experience intense competition going forward. He suggests that the longstanding monopoly enjoyed by Eicher in this segment may face a challenge, potentially resulting in a re-rating of its sky-high valuation.

What did you make of the launch of the product and the competition? What do you think it would do for Hero and, more importantly, for Eicher?

Eicher may face serious competition with these new product launches. Royal Enfield has been a dominant player in this category in the Indian market for the past 10 years. Now, other companies are entering the market, which has been measured and offers a large pool of replacement demand.

Customers, including existing Royal Enfield customers, will now have the option to choose between different brands. Additionally, we have seen positive market response when aspirational brands offered affordable pricing.

Do you think Royal Enfield might consider reducing prices to make its products more attractive due to the recent competition?

Historically, we haven't seen Royal Enfield taking such measures. However, considering the limited room to play with pricing, given the recent price increases and the potential for competition, they might be cautious about further price hikes.

We might also witness more product launches in the premium segment, as global players enter the market. This could intensify the competition for Royal Enfield.

How are the valuations for Bajaj, Eicher, and Hero Moto? How do they compare with historical levels?

Historically, Eicher has traded at a significant premium compared to mass-market yields. This is due to monopoly in the market, higher EBITDA margins, and strong brand presence.

We might see a re-rating of valuations in this market as other players fill the gaps in their portfolios. It will be interesting to see how Eicher Motors performs, considering that the Hunter model now contributes around 16% to their total volumes in the past year.