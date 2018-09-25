App
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2018 01:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Eicher Motors touches 52-week low despite Goldman Sachs' buy rating with 44% upside

The company will launch two new motorcycles in foreign and domestic market, which is a key catalyst for the stock, said Goldman Sachs.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Eicher Motors touched 52-week low of Rs 25,060.40, down 3.4 percent intraday Tuesday despite foreign research house Goldman Sachs maintained buy rating with potential upside of 44 percent.

The firm has kept price target of Rs 37,358 per share.

The company will launch two new motorcycles in foreign and domestic market, which is a key catalyst for the stock, said Goldman Sachs.

New launches are a huge leap in terms of engineering, quality and design. One should watch out for launch price, initial feedback and export volume expectations, it added.

At 13:12 hrs Eicher Motors was quoting at Rs 25,344, down Rs 607.35, or 2.34 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 25, 2018 01:21 pm

