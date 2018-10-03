App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 09:47 AM IST

Eicher Motors slides over 4% despite higher September sales

The company also notified on Tuesday that Royal Enfield's Oragadum plant resumed operations from September 29

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Eicher Motors slid by over 4 percent in the opening trade on Wednesday despite reporting favourable sales numbers for September.

The stock was quoting at Rs 23,791 on BSE at 0933 hours, Rs 1,047 below its Monday closing price.

The commercial vehicle sales by the company in September 2018 was up at 6,663 units versus 6,083 units in September 2017; Royal Enfield sales also climbed 2 percent at 71,662 units versus 70,431 units (YoY).

The company also notified on Tuesday that Royal Enfield's Oragadum plant resumed operations from September 29.

A part of workforce at the plant was not reporting for duty since September 24. The company also said it has not terminated anyone in the wake of recent developments at the Oragadam plant.

"We have to take into consideration the fact that wherever customers were borrowing money from NBFCs and buying two-wheelers, trucks or even cars, electronics etc. will see a slowdown. I can’t see NBFCs growing at a pace seen six months ago. This slowdown will impact the auto, building material sector as well. Hence, Eicher Motors will feel the pinch," Saurabh Mukherjea, Founder, Marcellus Investment Managers said in CNBC-TV18.
First Published on Oct 3, 2018 09:43 am

tags #Business #Eicher Motors #markets #stocks

