Eicher Motors share price dips 2% after Kotak retains 'sell', but increases target

Shares of Eicher Motors fell nearly 2 percent intraday on November 11 after Kotak Institutional Equities retained its sell call on the stock, though revised target upward to Rs 17,000 (from Rs 15,000 earlier) which implies 22 percent potential downside from current levels.

Eicher reported 24 percent YoY decline in EBITDA led by weak volume growth as significant cost increase and economic slowdown led to decline in Royal Enfield volumes.

Kotak expects volume pressure to persist in FY21 due to shift towards BS-VI engines and increase in competitive intensity. Compliance costs headwind & demand slowdown are leading to margin pressures, it said.

Eicher reported Q2FY20 standalone EBITDA of Rs 550 crore (down 26 percent YoY), which was 2 percent above Kotak's estimates. Revenues decreased by 9.2 percent YoY, which was led by 21 percent YoY decline in volumes, offset by 14.5 percent increase in net realizations.

Increase in ASPs was primarily due to addition of disc brakes and ABS in Royal Enfield bikes and a richer product mix. EBITDA margin came in at 25 percent (down 560 bps YoY) led by lower gross margin, higher staff cost and other expenses resulting in negative operating leverage.

Staff cost increased by 4.5 percent YoY due to wage hikes given during the start of the financial year in Q1FY20. Sequentially, gross margins deteriorated by 390 bps as increase in raw material cost outpaced increase in ASPs in Q2FY20.

The company reported standalone adjusted net profit of Rs 570 crore (up 14 percent YoY), which was 14 percent above Kotak's estimates due to very low tax rate.

Due to steep slowdown in urban areas, the company is aggressively expanding into the hinterland as a part of its strategy to make inroads into underpenetrated areas. The company has opened 500 small format stores by September-end and plans to open 200-300 more by March 2020-end.

VECV reported revenues of Rs 2,000 crore (down 32 percent YoY) in Q2FY20 due to 40 percent YoY decline in volumes. EBITDA margin came in at 5.2 percent (down 380 bps YoY) mainly due to higher discounting and negative operating leverage. Hence, Eicher’s share of profits in VECV declined by 90 percent YoY in Q2FY20.

"The company reported an in-line quarter but the volume uptick in the festive season is difficult to sustain, in our view. However, we have increased FY2020-22E EPS estimates by 6-7 percent led by increase in volume estimates reflecting low inventory levels," Kotak said.

The stock was quoting at Rs 21,400.00, down Rs 300.85, or 1.39 percent on the BSE at 1428 hours IST.