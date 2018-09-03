Eicher Motors rises 2% on better August sale nos; export jumps 23%

Shares of Eicher Motors rose 2.4 percent intraday Monday as company reported 2 percent increase in its August sales numbers.

Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, registered 2 percent growth in total sales at 69,377 units in August 2018 against 67,977 units in August 2017.

Domestic sales grew two percent to 68,014 units in August 2018 as against the 66,872 units sold a year-ago period.

Exports surged 23 percent to 1,363 units as compared to 1,105 units in the same month of 2017.

The VECV (joint venture between the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors) sales were up 32.8 percent at 6,069 units versus 4,571 units.

The sales of 6,069 units includes 5,948 units of Eicher brand and 121 units of Volvo brand.

At 10:25 hrs Eicher Motors was quoting at Rs 28,656.35, up Rs 634.85, or 2.27 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil