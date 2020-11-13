Eicher Motors Q2 FY21 results: Key highlights from the company's earnings concall

Eicher Motors on November 12 reported a 40 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 343.34 crore in the second quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 572.69 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Total revenue from operations during the period under review stood at Rs 2,133.60 crore as against Rs 2,192.47 crore in the same quarter a year ago, it added.

Here are the highlights of Eicher Motors' Q2 FY21 earnings call as compiled by Narnolia Financial Advisors:

Management Participants: Siddhartha Lal- MD, Vinod Dasari- CEO (Royal Enfield), K. Arunachalam- CFO

India recovery has been quite strong with a higher number of bookings and a waiting period of more than a month. It has a current backlog of 1,25,000 plus motorcycles bookings. Production was slow because of the supply issue from vendors, especially from Aurangabad and Pune region. Though by end of the quarter it has reached to pre-COVID levels, the management said.

Tax was higher in Q2 FY21 at Rs 115 crore, due to the onetime impact of corporate tax. Realisation improved on QoQ basis due to improved product mix and prices increases done, it said.

In September 2020, the company took a price increase of Rs 3000 for bullet motorcycle and Rs 2000 for other variants. Digitally launched new Cruiser Meteor 350 in the first week of November 2020, very well received and got 8000 plus booking within the first week. The company’s online enquiries have gone up to 700 percent, conversion rate also improved to 13-14 percent, the company said.

In Q2 FY21, the company added 25 new stores and 133 studio stores taking the total count to 1717 stores in India and in International markets, 6 new exclusive stores taking the total count to 85 stores. In the quarter, Royal Enfield commenced local assembly of motorcycles in Argentina in partnership with Grupo Simpa, Royal Enfield’s local distributor in the country since 2018.

Meteor 350 launch was mainly delayed due to COVID-19. Its product development plant continues and has lined up new products for coming quarters. H1 FY21 Capex incurred is Rs 200 crore and for full-year it would be in the normal level of Rs 400-450 crore.

VECV: The initial signs of a revival of the industry are visible with a positive outlook for the economy going forward.

Outlook: It is seeing good demand from niche segments like construction, mining, agriculture and e-commerce. The company is also positive on revival in the replacement demand that had been muted for the last two years. Hence, the overall outlook for the CV industry is positive H2 FY21.

Its state of the art Bhopal truck plant became operational last month with a declaration of commercial production. The company signed an agreement for the integration of Volvo Bus India into VECV. With a strong product line with the Eicher brand, the addition of the iconic Volvo brand will give it an edge in technology with access to Volvo Group’s world-class technology for buses, the management added.

The company added 38 touch points in H1 FY21 and trying to add more 100 touchpoints by end of FY21 in Eicher truck and bus and Volvo network. Also, focusing on expansion in new markets Latin America and North America.

At VECV, it continues to remain focused on driving modernization in commercial vehicles space and became first and only commercial vehicles company to have introduced 100% connected trucks and buses through advanced telematics, the company added.