Eicher Motors rises 2% on better-than-expected Royal Enfield August sales

Eicher's flagship Royal Enfield motorcycles recorded a 11 percent on year jump in sales over August.

Shares of Eicher Motors opened 2 percent higher on September 4, extending gains from the previous session on the back of better-than-expected sales for the flagship Royal Enfield motorcycles in August.

Royal Enfield motorcycle sales rose 11 percent on year to 77,583 units in August. The sales were also well above Nomura's estimate of 75,000 units. The jump in sales was likely aided by channel filling, as highlighted by the brokerage firm.

Exports of the motorcycle also jumped 13 percent year on year to 8,090 units from 7,220 in the corresponding month of FY23.

At 9.19 am, shares of Eicher Motors were trading 1.31 percent higher at Rs 3,445 on the National Stock Exchange. The scrip also settled 2 percent higher at Rs 3,400.40 on September 1 after the automobile major recorded a 29.4 percent jump on year in auto sales for August.

The company's core trucks and buses segment reported a 27.5 percent on- year growth, having sold 6,239 vehicles in August.

The company also announced the launch of the Royal Enfiled Bullet 350 with the base model price pegged at Rs 1.73 lakh on September 1. Nomura feels the pricing of the Bullet 350 places it closer to the Classic 350 variant, which may impact its volumes. Nonetheless, the brokerage estimates the new model's monthly sales to be in the range of 13,000-15,000 units.

