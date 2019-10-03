Eicher Motors gains after mixed Sept sales numbers; exports jump 191% YoY

Motorcycles sales in September fell 17 percent year-on-year to 59,500 units, but exports jumped 191 percent to 4,642 units
Share price of auto major Eicher Motors jumped close to two percent intraday on October 3 after the company reported its sales numbers for September.
Motorcycles sales in September fell 17 percent year-on-year to 59,500 units, but exports jumped 191 percent to 4,642 units. Total sales included 52,017 and 7,483 units with engine capacity up to 350cc and over 350cc, respectively.The stock has seen a jump of 15 percent in the last one month. At 10:20 hrs, the counter was quoting at Rs 18,077.75, up Rs 263.50, or 1.48 percent.It touched an intraday high of Rs 18,318.00 and a low of Rs 17,766.
