Eicher Motors gains after mixed Sept sales numbers; exports jump 191% YoY

Share price of auto major Eicher Motors jumped close to two percent intraday on October 3 after the company reported its sales numbers for September.

Motorcycles sales in September fell 17 percent year-on-year to 59,500 units, but exports jumped 191 percent to 4,642 units. Total sales included 52,017 and 7,483 units with engine capacity up to 350cc and over 350cc, respectively.