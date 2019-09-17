Eicher Motors falls after Elara retains sell, cut target to Rs 13,000

Shares of Eicher Motors fell half a percent intraday on September 17 after Elara Capital retained its sell call on the stock and cut price target by 6.6 percent, citing weak demand and subdued festive season.

"With demand remaining weak and a subdued festival season in Maharashtra and Kerala, we cut FY20-21E EPS by 6-7 percent on volume and margin cuts. We revised target price to Rs 13,000 from Rs 13,928, with 17x (unchanged) FY21E P/E for Royal Enfield (RE) business and 10x (unchanged) FY21E EV/EBITDA for VECV," the brokerage explained.

The stock lost more than 40 percent of its value in last one year. It was quoting at Rs 16,700, down Rs 58.30, or 0.35 percent on the BSE at 1204 hours IST.

Royal Enfield (RE) has launched the Classic 350 S in select markets of Tamil Nadu and Kerala and is likely to launch pan-India in the upcoming months.

The Classic 350 S is a lower spec-version (single channel ABS) version of the best-selling Classic 350 and is priced at a discount of Rs 8,000 to the existing Classic 350.

"The launch of Classic 350 S follows the recently launched inexpensive variant of the Bullet i.e. the Bullet X. This shows the brand’s inability to absorb price increase of dual channel ABS that company had launched with the belief that RE customer is indifferent to price hikes if offered more features (competition launched single channel ABS, the minimum regulatory requirement)," Elara said.

"This is an indirect form of discounting as RE's largest-selling model Classic is unable to cope with dual channel ABS price increases and this underscores our view that RE will be unable to take the required mark-up on BSVI cost increase, thereby putting margin under pressure in FY21," it added.

The brokerage said its state-wise analysis shows RE market share in key low per capita states, such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan, has already reached 3-5 percent while in key high per capita income states, such as Maharashtra, AP+Telengana, Karnataka, has stagnated at 5-8 percent even before the slowdown.

With per capita income of states, such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar & Rajasthan at one-third of high per capita income states, the pace of market share increase in low per capita income states is expected to moderate significantly while in high per capita income states, it is expected to lose share; thereby no major increase overall, it feels.

Elara said in FY19 while the premium MC segment outperformed the MC industry (11 percent YoY premium MC versus 8 percent industry), a further breakdown of the premium segment growth shows downtrading in the premium segment was evident (125-150cc grew 26 percent YoY, 150-200cc grew 2 percent, while 200cc+ declined 5 percent YoY).

With further cost pressures in FY21, owing to BSVI cost increase, it expects this trend to continue in FY21.