Eicher Motors falls after CLSA downgrades, cuts price target by 26%

Eicher Motors shares fell 1.44 percent to close at Rs 19,840 on Monday after global brokerage house CLSA downgraded its rating for the stock to outperform from buy, citing volume growth concerns.

The broker also slashed price target by 25.66 percent to Rs 22,300 from Rs 30,000 apiece after it cut FY19-21 EPS estimate by 6-13 percent.

CLSA said it has retained faith in franchise but recent volume trends are concerning. Royal Enfield has witnessed a sharp deceleration in its volume growth trajectory.

Hence, according to the broker, the stock is likely to remain under pressure until volume trajectory picks up.

The stock already corrected by more than 30 percent in last one year on volume growth concerns.

Royal Enfield's sales fell 14 percent in December 2018, the sharpest drop since June 2011 when the leisure bike brand posted 31 percent drop in domestic volumes. Sales for Royal Enfield stood at 56,026 units in December against 65,367 units clocked in the year-ago period.

