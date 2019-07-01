App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2019 10:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Eicher Motors rises 2% despite plunge in commercial vehicle sales

Domestic commercial vehicle sales tanked 24.7 percent year-on-year to 4,136 units and exports tumbled 55 percent to 366 units in June

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Eicher Motors shares gained 2 percent intraday on July 1 despite sharp decline in commercial vehicle sales.

Company's commercial vehicle sales fell 28.5 percent to 4,569 units in June 2019, against 6,390 units sold in same month last year.

The slump was led by both domestic sales as well as exports.

The stock was quoting at Rs 19,389.95, up Rs 252.10, or 1.32 percent on the BSE at 1038 hours IST.

First Published on Jul 1, 2019 10:54 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Eicher Motors

