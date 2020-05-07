App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 03:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris says he will buy aviation stocks

Sawiris also predicted that oil prices would hit $100 a barrel in 18 months.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris has said he will buy aviation stocks even though the sector has virtually come to a standstill with coronavirus restrictions putting a stop to travel.

"With every crisis there is opportunity," Sawiris told CNBC. "You can go and buy an airline today for $1 if you are assuming the bulk of the debt."

The chairman and CEO of Orascom Investment Holding also said he saw opportunities in tourism, hotels and the internet sector.

His views are in striking contrast to those of Warren Buffett. The legendary American investor recently said his company Berkshire Hathaway had sold all of its shares in four largest US airlines, saying he was wrong to have invested in the aviation industry.

Demand in the aviation and tourism sectors has plunged as several nations have locked down and suspended air travel to break the chain of infections.

Crude has been in a free fall for two months as the coronavirus hit impacted the demand for fuel.

He said the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia was a calculated move to combat the US shale industry.

"I think they knew that this was going to happen and they still wanted to do it because, by killing a competitor, the price will rise beyond 50 or 60 dollars. So I actually believe that 18 months from now oil will hit $100," he said.

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and some other countries had failed to reach a deal in March. Sawiris said oil prices would have dropped anyway, but not to such an extent had a deal been reached.

Sawiris said he agreed with US President Donald Trump's move to reopen the American economy.

First Published on May 7, 2020 03:13 pm

