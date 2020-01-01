Effective monetary transmission will require more government action in 2020

VK Vijayakumar

During the last 27 years (1992-2019) India has been the second-fastest-growing large economy in the world with a GDP growth rate of 7 percent. But, during this long-term growth phase, the growth rate has been punctuated with temporary slowdowns in 1997, 2001-03, 2008, 2013 and now we are going through a sharp slowdown with Q2FY2020 hitting a 26 quarter low of 4.5 percent.

We are likely to end FY20 with a growth rate of around 5 percent. This sharp deceleration has become an issue of major concern since the usual policy responses to slowdowns – fiscal and monetary stimulus – are becoming increasingly ineffective.

To stimulate the slowing economy, the RBI cut interest rates five times in 2019 - a cumulative cut of 135 basis points. But the transmission has been poor due to rigidities in the financial system. There is no room for more fiscal stimulus since the Public Sector Borrowing Requirement (PSBR) is close to 9 percent.

The fiscal deficit of the Centre at around 3.4 percent conceals more than what it reveals. If the off-budget borrowing by the FCI, NHAI etc are added to the Centre’s fiscal deficit, the number would rise above 5 percent. This, along with the deficits of the states, raises the PSBR to 9 percent of GDP, which is equivalent to the entire household savings in the entire economy. Therefore, if the fiscal deficit is allowed to rise further it will end up crowding-out private investment. It can also contribute to higher inflation, perhaps even trigger stagflation.

Therefore, the focus has to be on monetary policy and measures to improve transmission. The RBI has only signalled a pause in easing, waiting for clarity on government's deficit numbers. There is room for the central bank to cut rates by another 50 bps in 2020 since core inflation is under control. But the focus has to be on effective transmission. The major constraint in transmission is the rigidity in banks' cost of funds since deposit rates have not declined commensurate with the cut in policy rates. Banks, mainly PSU banks reeling under huge NPAs, are wary of cutting deposit rates due to fear of losing deposits to small savings which command a much higher interest rate. For instance, PPF and 5-year NSCs carry interest rate of 7.9 percent.

Therefore, if the monetary transmission is to be effective, the interest rates on small savings with high-interest rates have to be reduced. Presently, the government follows a policy of setting interest rates on small savings every quarter. The government may think of deviating from this policy temporarily and announce a bigger cut in interest on small savings like PPF and NSCs.

Yet another factor constraining monetary transmission is the reluctance of the banks to lend. PSU banks have been gripped by a fear psychosis following the investigations into lending by the 3 Cs (CBI, CVC and CAG). The government has to assure the bankers that genuine lending will not invite investigation. Restoring business confidence is crucial in stimulating growth.

(The author is Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.)