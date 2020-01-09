App
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2020 03:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Education stocks like NIIT, Aptech rally on hopes of Budget sops

Government may consider public private partnership model for education sector.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Education-related stocks, namely NIIT, Aptech, Career Point, CL Educate and MT Educare, rallied 4-10 percent on January 9 on hopes of sops in the Budget 2020.

At the time of publishing this copy, NIIT was quoting at Rs 102.10, up Rs 4.50, or 4.61 percent, Career Point was up 3.7 percent at Rs 118.70 and Aptech was up 9.56 percent at Rs 178.80 on the BSE.

Among others, CL Educate was quoting at Rs 77.05, up Rs 3.35, or 4.55 percent and MT Educare was up 4.06 percent at Rs 14.35.

Sources told CNBC-Awaaz that the government may consider public private partnership model for education sector including the tie-up between universities and corporate giants for education as well as research.

Generally every sector rallies ahead of Budget and education was one of them which participated in the run today.

First Published on Jan 9, 2020 03:54 pm

tags #Aptech #Buzzing Stocks #Career Point #CL Educate #MT Educare #NIIT

