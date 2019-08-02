Editor's Take | Why the market is spooked and what should you do?

Selling intensified in the Indian market as US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that there would be no further rate cuts ahead, after cutting interest rates on August 1.

Tepid earnings recovery and the uncertain outlook of companies for the next few quarters in India is further dragging markets. But there's a silver lining here.

In this episode of the Editor's Take, Santosh Nair tells M Sarawathy what investors should do in such a scenario.