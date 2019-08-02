App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 06:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Why the market is spooked and what should you do?

Tepid earnings recovery and the uncertain outlook of companies for the next few quarters in India is further dragging markets. But there's a silver lining here.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Selling intensified in the Indian market as US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that there would be no further rate cuts ahead, after cutting interest rates on August 1.

Tepid earnings recovery and the uncertain outlook of companies for the next few quarters in India is further dragging markets. But there's a silver lining here.

 

In this episode of the Editor's Take, Santosh Nair tells M Sarawathy what investors should do in such a scenario.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Aug 2, 2019 06:02 pm

