Editor's Take | IL&FS to be audit watchdog NFRA's first test case

The Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) crisis will be the first case for the newly-constituted auditors’ watchdog, National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA). A top government official said, “IL&FS will be a test case for NFRA,” which was set up as an independent regulator for chartered accountants, to enforce accounting and auditing standards, therefore, enhancing investor and public confidence in financial disclosures of companies.

