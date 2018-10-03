App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 07:19 PM IST

Editor's Take | IL&FS crisis: All eyes on the new board

Editor's Take | IL&FS crisis: All eyes on the new board

As of March 31, the total outstanding debt of the company stood at Rs 91,091.31 crore at the group level.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With no end in sight to the crisis at Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS), it seems the government-appointed new board of the company has a massive task at hand.

As of March 31, 2018, the total outstanding debt of the company stood at Rs 91,091.31 crore at the group level, with most of its operating assets owned by its subsidiaries. While, around Rs 5,756 crore worth of debt is due for repayment over the next one year.

Watch Anchal Pathak in conversation with Moneycontrol Bureau Chief- Prince Thomas, who dissects the challenges faced by the NBFC and the road ahead.
First Published on Oct 3, 2018 06:26 pm

tags #Editor's Take #IL&FS new board #ILFS #Risk Management Committee #video

