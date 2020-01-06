Editor's Take | Escalating US-Iran tensions and its impact on India

The S&P BSE Sensex plunged nearly 800-points on January 6 to register its biggest single-day fall in a year, while Nifty50 breached 12,000 levels to post its biggest one-day fall in six months.
Domestic and global markets have started feeling the jitters of the ongoing tension between the United States and Iran following the assassination of Iranian military general Qassem Soleimani.
Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Chaudhury to discuss the possible impact of the ongoing US-Iran tension on India.