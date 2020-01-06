App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 06, 2020 07:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Escalating US-Iran tensions and its impact on India

The S&P BSE Sensex plunged nearly 800-points on January 6 to register its biggest single-day fall in a year, while Nifty50 breached 12,000 levels to post its biggest one-day fall in six months.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Domestic and global markets have started feeling the jitters of the ongoing tension between the United States and Iran following the assassination of Iranian military general Qassem Soleimani.

The S&P BSE Sensex plunged nearly 800-points on January 6 to register its biggest single-day fall in a year, while Nifty50 breached 12,000 levels to post its biggest one-day fall in six months.

Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Chaudhury to discuss the possible impact of the ongoing US-Iran tension on India.

Watch the video for more.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 6, 2020 07:25 pm

