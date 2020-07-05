App
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2020 02:58 PM IST

Edelweiss reports Q4 net loss of Rs 2,281.55 crore; revenue dips 36% YoY

The company's impairment on financial instruments for the March quarter stood at Rs 2,039.05 crore against Rs 102.61 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Edelweiss Financial Services on July 4 reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2,281.55 crore for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2020, against a profit of Rs 246.32 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Total revenue from operations came at Rs 1,935.40 crore in Q4 FY20 which was 36 percent lower year-on-year (YoY) against Rs 3,035.62 crore reported in Q4 FY19.

The company claimed, as of March 31, 2020, it had sufficient capital and liquidity position.

"Asset quality is being reviewed as part of risk management and provisioning assessment. With sufficient capital, liquidity and ability to raise funds provide adequate support that the company would continue to fulfil all required contractual obligations," Edelweiss said.

The management believes that the company will be able to pay its obligations as and when they become due in the foreseeable future.

"The company would continue to focus on maintaining adequate capital and ensuring liquidity at all points in time," it said.

As per the company, its three NBFC subsidiaries had initiated the sale of certain financial assets before March 31, 2020, and for which definitive contracts were executed post the balance sheet date.

"These financial assets sold subsequent to March 31, 2020, amounted to Rs 1,657 crore to alternative assets fund and asset reconstruction companies trusts," it said.

Edelweiss said that the impact of the COVID -19 pandemic on the group’s results, including credit quality and provisions, remains uncertain and dependent on the current and further spread of COVID -19, steps taken by the government and the RBI to mitigate the economic impact and also the time it takes for economic activities to resume and reach the normal levels.
