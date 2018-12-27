Edelweiss initiates coverage on Aavas Financiers; target at Rs 1,014

Brokerage house Edelweiss has initiated coverage on Aavas Financiers and has a ‘buy’ call on the stock. The target has been set at Rs 1,014.

The research firm believes that the company has solid business credentials, stringent credit assessment and risk management capabilities.

It also expects strong capital base to build a scalable growth franchise. The company also has all requisite ingredients to sustainably command premium valuation.

Edelweiss sees loan/earnings CAGR of 40/43 percent over FY18-21.

At the close of market hours on Wednesday, AAVAS Financiers was quoting at Rs 798.90, up Rs 10.75, or 1.36 percent, on the BSE.

The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.