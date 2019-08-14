App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 07:22 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Edelweiss Group says slowdown is cyclical and led by liquidity

Rashesh Shah, chairman and chief executive officer of the company, said Kora Management will be the anchor investor in the advisory business.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Financial services conglomerate Edelweiss Group on August 14 said that slowdown in the economy is cyclical and led by liquidity after it announced that US-based investment firm Kora Management will invest up to $125 million (Rs 875 crore) in it.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Rashesh Shah, chairman and chief executive officer, said Kora Management will be the anchor investor in the advisory business.

Kora Management, an investment firm focused on financial and technology sectors across emerging markets, and an existing long-term investor in Edelweiss, has committed to invest $75 million (Rs 525 crore) in the advisory business, Edelweiss Global Investment Advisors (EGIA) subject to structuring-related milestones, according to a company release.

Close

The proposed investment in the business is subject to customary regulatory approvals, it added.

related news

EGIA includes the businesses of asset reconstruction, wealth and asset management and institutional client group, together contributing to nearly 50 per cent of the group's profit.

Kora also plans to make a further investment of $50 million (Rs 350 crore) in Edelweiss, the timing and structuring of which is being finalised, the release said.

Source: CNBC-TV 18

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 14, 2019 07:22 pm

tags #Business #MARKET OUTLOOK #video

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.