Last Updated : Jun 26, 2019 11:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Edelweiss Financial gains after ICRA reaffirms credit rating for commercial paper, NCDs

The rating of A1+ indicates very strong degree of safety regarding timely payment of financial obligations

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Edelweiss Financial Services shares gained more than a percent intraday on June 26 after ICRA reaffirmed its credit rating for company's commercial paper and non-convertible debentures.

The financial services provider informed exchanges that ICRA re-affirmed its credit rating of A1+ assigned to the commercial paper programme of Rs 6,350 crore and short-term non-convertible debenture programme of Rs 100 crore of the company.

The rating of A1+ indicates very strong degree of safety regarding timely payment of financial obligations.

The rating of AA on non-convertible debentures programme of Rs 466 crore of the company now stands as AA- that indicates a high degree of safety regarding timely payment of financial obligations carrying very low credit risk, Edelweiss said.

The stock was quoting at Rs 168, up Rs 0.50, or 0.30 percent on the BSE at 1040 hours IST.

First Published on Jun 26, 2019 11:25 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Edelweiss Financial Services

