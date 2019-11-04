App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 12:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Edelweiss Financial gains 3% on ECL Finance plan to raise Rs 500 crore

The stock touched upper circuit of Rs 97.95 per share and has gained over 14 percent in the last three days.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Edelweiss Financial Services jumped 3 percent intraday on November 4 after ECL Finance, the NBFC arm of Edelweiss Group, announced a public issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) amounting to Rs 100 crore. The issue has a greenshoe option to retain up to Rs 400 crore, in case of oversubscription.

The public issue is of the face value of Rs 1,000 each, amounting to Rs 100 crore (base issue), with an option to retain over-subscription up to Rs 400 crore, adding to a Rs 500 crore(Tranche II Issue), the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

The NCDs offer an effective yield (cumulative) of 9.90 percent per annum for 24 months tenure, 10.20 percent per annum for 39 months, up to 10.40 percent per annum for 60 months and 10.41 percent for 120 months tenure (monthly option).

Close

The funds raised through the Tranche II Issue will be used for onward lending and repayment of interest and principal of existing borrowings of the company and for general corporate purpose.

related news

Holders of NCD(s)/bond(s) and/or are equity shareholder(s) of the promoter Edelweiss Financial Services Limited, as the case may be, shall be eligible for an additional incentive of 0.25 percent per annum.

"We continue focus on maintaining the quality of our loan book. While we have maintained a diversified business, we hope to further diversify our funding sources, with the public issue of NCDs," ECL Finance MD & CEO Deepak Mittal said.

The stock touched upper circuit of Rs 97.95 per share and has gained over 14 percent in the last three days.

At 1153 hours, Edelweiss Financial Services was quoting at Rs 95, up Rs 1.70, or 1.82 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 97.95 and an intraday low of Rs 93.50.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 4, 2019 12:11 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Edelweiss Financial

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.