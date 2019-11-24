Edelweiss Financial arm raises Rs 500 crore through NCDs

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (EFSL) on November 24, 2019 said the public issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) by its non-banking finance company arm, ECL Finance (ECLF), aggregating up to Rs 500 crore, has been fully subscribed.

The tranche II issue opened on November 4, 2019 and closed on November 22, 2019. The base size of the issue was Rs 100 crore with a green-shoe option of up to Rs 400 crore, the company said in a release to the exchanges.

The tranche II Issue has seen significant demand in the retail, high net worth individuals (HNIs) and corporate segments, registering over 16,000 applications. Each of the categories has been oversubscribed with the retail segment being oversubscribed nearly 1.5 times against the expected issue size. The Tranche II issue also saw heightened interest from existing NCD investors with over 2,000 applications received in this segment.

"The response to our non-convertible debenture issue has been very encouraging, both from non-institutional and retail investors. The overwhelming response to our NCD Tranche I and Tranche II issues, is a validation of the faith of investors in high quality financial paper," said Deepak Mittal, MD & CEO of ECL Finance.

The NCDs offer an effective yield (cumulative) of 9.90 percent per annum for a tenure of 24 months, 10.20 percent per annum for 39 months, up to 10.40 percent per annum for 60 months, and 10.41 percent for 120 months tenure (monthly option).