you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 12:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Edelweiss Fin Q3 net profit down 4% to Rs 226.1 crore; stock falls 5%

The consolidated revenue jumped 26 percent to Rs 2,776 crore against Rs 2,205.5 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Edelweiss Financial Services posted a fall of 4 percent (year-on-year) in its net profit for the December quarter at Rs 226.11 crore. The company had posted a profit of Rs 235 crore during the same period of last year.

The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.10 per share on the equity shares of face value of Re 1/- each.

Shares of the company fell around 5 percent intraday on Thursday as a reaction to these results.

At 12:27 hrs Edelweiss Financial Services was quoting at Rs 154.70, down Rs 5.80, or 3.61 percent.
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 12:32 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Results

