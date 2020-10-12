Edelweiss Alternative Equity Scheme offloads 0.7% stake in UTI AMC

Edelweiss Alternative Equity Scheme has offloaded 0.72 percent equity stake in UTI Asset Management Company via open market transaction on October 12.

Edelweiss has sold 9,18,215 shares in UTI AMC at Rs 515.56 per share, the bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

Edelweiss Multl Strategy Investment Trust through Edelweiss Alternative Equity Scheme had acquired 1,80,090 equity shares in UTI AMC through anchor book on September 28, a day before the UTI AMC IPO opening.

The rest of shares might have bought by Edelweiss in UTI AMC during the issue opening period of September 29-October 1.

UTI AMC listing: Time for investors to buy after a tepid debut?

Edelweiss Alternative Investment Opportunities Trust through Edelweiss Crossover Opportunities Fund - Series II had also bought 1,80,063 shares in UTI AMC via anchor book.

UTI AMC had a weak debut today, falling 9.5 percent to Rs 500 on the NSE and then closed 14 percent lower at Rs 476.20.

The asset management company had raised Rs 2,160 crore via public issue which was subscribed just 2.31 times.