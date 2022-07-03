ED summons ex-Mumbai police chief Sanjay Pandey in connection to NSE co-location case

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey (Image: ANI)

Former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on July 5, in connection with the NSE co-location case.

The summons were issued on July 2 to Pandey, who retired from service on June 30, an ED official told news agency PTI.

The former top cop has been asked to appear before the Delhi unit of the federal agency, CNBC TV18 reported.

Pandey is under the ED's scanner as Isec Services Pvt Ltd , an IT audit firm which he founded in 2001, had bagged the contract to audit the co-location facility on behalf of the National Securities Exchange of India (NSE), reports citing the agency officials said. The audit firm, however, is accused of not flagging any of the irregularities which later came to light, they added.

Pandey and his firm will be investigated for "deliberate omission and commission", CNBC TV18 reported. The news channel further noted that the ED had conducted searches at Pandey's residence in connection to the case in May.

The co-location facility of the NSE allowed brokers to place their servers in the data centre of the stock exchange. However, it was alleged that differential access was given to certain broking firms and members in the form of "dark fibre" at NSE, especially to connect across the co-location facilities ahead of other members.