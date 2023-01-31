 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Economic Survey 2023: Total assets under FPIs grow despite huge outflows

Dipti Sharma
Jan 31, 2023 / 03:51 PM IST

The total assets under custody of FPIs increased to Rs 54.0 lakh crore at the end of November 2022 as compared to Rs 52.2 lakh crore at the end of November 2021.

Moneycontrol looks into major sectors that are poised to generate employment as per the Economic Survey 2023.

Total assets under custody of Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) increased by 3.4 percent owing to the strong macroeconomic fundamentals of the Indian economy and improvement in market risk appetite from time to time, according to the Economic Survey 2022-23 released by the Finance Ministry on January 31.

Despite the uncertain macro environment considering the inflation and geopolitical concerns, the total assets under custody of FPIs increased to Rs 54.0 lakh crore at the end of November 2022 as compared to Rs 52.2 lakh crore at the end of November 2021.

Ironically, this increase comes at a time when Indian equities are witnessing huge FPI outflows.

Also Read | Economic Survey 2023 shines light on growing demat accounts tally, flags declining additions