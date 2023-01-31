 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Economic Survey 2023: IFSC is pathbreaking reform towards capital account convertibility

Jan 31, 2023 / 02:21 PM IST

Capital account convertibility is crucial to the internationalisation of the rupee

India only has a partially convertible capital account, which means that the domestic currency can be converted to a foreign currency only for limited purposes.

The opening of the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in GIFT City is a sign of the country's more liberal take on capital account convertibility, stated the Economic Survey released on January 31.

It is the most important reform the government has done for the capital market players, it added.

V Anantha Nageswaran, the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) of India released the Economic Survey 2022-2023.

"Globally, International Financial Centres (IFCs) have assumed prominence in the financial services ecosystem primarily because they have contributed enormously to the growth of international financial transactions. These centres have played a pivotal role in accelerating the pace of financial globalisation. In common parlance, an IFC is a jurisdiction with a high concentration of financial institutions such as Banks, Stock Markets & related entities, Insurance firms, Fund Managers, FinTech firms, etc., which offer specialised financial services to non-residents and residents, in an environment that promotes financial innovation and facilitates cross border transactions," stated the report.