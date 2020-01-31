App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 01:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Economic Survey 2020: Excessive govt interference stifles market

The economic survey forecasts India's GDP growth at 6-6.5 percent for FY21.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Date: June 17 | Extent of loss: 491 points (1.25 percent)| Reason: Looming fear of India-US trade war. (Image: Reuters)
Date: June 17 | Extent of loss: 491 points (1.25 percent)| Reason: Looming fear of India-US trade war. (Image: Reuters)

The Economic Survey 2019-20 has said that excessive intervention by the government in the market may stifle economic freedom and create “deadweight loss”.

The survey said that while there is a case for government intervention when markets do not function properly, excessive intervention, especially when the market can do the job of enhancing citizens' welfare perfectly well, stifles economic freedom and creates deadweight loss.

This loss is also the loss created by the wasted chance of creating a consumer and producer surplus and reduces wealth creation by not allowing efficient allocation of entrepreneurial resources and energy to productive activities thereby promoting economic dynamism.

Close

The survey 2020 forecasts GDP growth at 6-6.5 percent for FY21.

related news

With challenges on the economic front expected in FY21, the survey said the government may need to relax the fiscal gap target for FY20 to revive growth. It also said that there is a need for counter-cyclical fiscal steps to boost demand.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 31, 2020 01:43 pm

tags #Economic Survey #markets

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.