Economic slowdown 2019: Concerns related to taxes on foreign portfolio investors

Reeling under an economic slowdown, concerns related to taxes on foreign portfolio investors, and an elusive earnings recovery, the local benchmark BSE Sensex fell as much as 2.1 percent in intraday trading on August 1, before ending at 37,018.32, down 462.80 points, or 1.23 percent. The 50-share Nifty index, meanwhile, closed at 10,980, down 1.24%. Stocks in China and Hong Kong were down nearly 1 percent.

On July 31, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) delivered a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut, in line with expectations. Though the formal FOMC statement indicated the probability of one or more rate cuts in the coming quarters, a remark by US Fed chairman Jerome Powell that the cut was a “mid-cycle adjustment” spooked the market, which interpreted it as no more cuts in the near future.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs), who bought $9.4 billion of Indian shares in 2019, have already sold a fifth of them by value. In July, they sold shares worth $1.92 billion. Foreign investors started dumping Indian shares after the Union budget raised surcharge on the ultra-rich that was also applicable to some FIIs.

Jagannadham Thunuguntla, senior vice-president and head of research (wealth) at Centrum Broking Ltd, said the Indian markets have been in free fall as FIIs offloaded Indian stocks after the budget on concerns of high taxes and a weak economy. “Further, the Fed chairman’s statement that the interest rate cut isn’t start of rate cut cycle has cut short the excitement of investors, as the Fed declined to play to the capital market gallery. The ongoing results season reflects that there is a chance that Nifty companies may post de-growth in their net profits for the first time,” he said.

The Fed comments add to the troubles of investors who are still digesting a slew of adverse budget proposals, fears of the liquidity crisis deepening after the death of Coffee Day Enterprises founder V.G. Siddhartha amid debt distress, and weak corporate earnings.

Macroeconomic data and auto sales for July show the economy’s troubles have not faded. Eight infrastructure sectors, which constitute 40.27 percent of the index of industrial production, were almost flat (0.2 percent) in June, possibly paving the way for another round of policy rate cuts by the Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India on 7 August. Data released by the Controller General of Accounts showed that the central government had exhausted 61.4 percent of its full-year fiscal deficit target during the first quarter (April-June). This compares with 68.7 percent during the same period a year ago.

For Indian markets, the next important trigger is the RBI policy meeting next week, and any policy decision the government may take to stimulate the economy, analysts said.

“Maintaining the fiscal deficit target of 3.3 percent during FY20 could be a challenge for the government. It would be contingent on goods and services taxes (GST) collections which could be impacted by the slowdown in the economy,” said CARE Ratings.

Analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd said the key perturbing factor currently is the 1.4 percent year-on-year growth in gross tax collections, indicating a sharp slowdown in the overall economy. “The super-rich cess, including on the FPIs, is expected to increase the income tax collection in the remaining part of FY20 which will still be half the pace of budgeted growth of 23 percent. The overall fiscal space appears quite restrained with lower tax mobilizations and higher spending obligations which we believe might be supported by RBI transfers of reserves and raising funds through foreign currency bond issue,” it said.