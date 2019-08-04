ECB's weapons to drive Euro future, EURINR likely to move lower towards 74.5 mark

Vaqarjaved Khan

In the first seven months of 2019, the EURUSD pair has lost its value by 2.53 percent while EURINR has appreciated by around 4 percent. Meanwhile, the dollar index has risen 2.7 percent in the same time frame. This strength in the dollar is on account of trade war concerns between the US and China coupled with weak macro-economic data from the Euro area.

Slack in inflation drags the common currency with it

Till the advent of 2015, the Euro area was pertinently struggling from a weak economy and slowdown in inflation. In order to boost inflation in the EU area, ECB started the bond buyback program in 2015 with a monthly purchase of 60 billion euros.

With inflation catching up in the economy since the advent of the buyback program, the central bank decided to reduce monthly purchases to 30 billion euros from Jan’18 and further reduced the monthly purchases to 15 billion euros in Sep’18. The central bank finally ended the purchases in Dec’18.

However, in the most recent meeting, the ECB Chairperson Mario Draghi reiterated a need for a fresh stimulus or cut in lending rates in order to give the desired boost to the economy during this time of global economic slowdown.

ECB strongly signalled for a stimulus package in its September 2019 meeting and the easy monetary policy is likely to remain in place for longer. Also, inflation in the Eurozone has fallen from 1.4 percent in Jan’19 to 1.3 percent in June’19, which is well below the central bank’s target of 2 percent. Also, Euro area PMI has been on a falling spree since the inception of 2019 and has currently fallen to 46.5 in July’19 from 50.5 in Jan’19.

Meanwhile, in US Fed’s most recent meeting which was held on 31st July’19, Jerome Powell decided to cut interest rates by 25 bps in order to provide additional stimulus to the US economy amid recent global slowdown and the brewing tensions between US and China over their trade relations.

Outlook

On the global front, the US-China trade talk which was taking place in China has concluded without any major result. But the two nations will be meeting again in Sep’19 to take their talks further.

If ECB goes ahead with its stimulus package in the coming meeting or decides to cut interest rates then this move will drag Euro lower. However, a move to restart the stimulus will be crucial in providing a boost to the ailing Eurozone economy which it desperately needs now amidst a threat of global slowdown.

On the contrary, the US Federal Reserve acting in a dovish manner and reducing interest rates further can be a major risk to the view. Reduction in interest rates by US Federal Reserve will lead to further fall in US yields. US 10-year treasury yields have fallen from 2.7 percent in Jan’19 to nearly 2 percent in July’19, in turn, weakening the dollar index.

Till the time the US central bank stays put, the EURO story is going to be a drag on the currency. Hence, EURINR (CMP: 76.71) is likely to move lower towards the 74.5 mark in two months’ time frame.

The author is Research Associate at Angel Broking.