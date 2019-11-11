ECBs show signs of resurgence due to constrained lending by domestic banks

After a decline of three consecutive years, external commercial borrowings (ECBs) showed signs of resurgence in the past year as corporates preferred ECBs to meet their funding needs, says a report from CARE Ratings.

"There has been a resurgence in ECBs in the past year, following a decline in the preceding three years. Corporates have been increasingly tapping ECBs for their funding needs, notwithstanding the reduction in domestic interest rates and depreciation in the national currency," the rating agency said.

The registrations for commercial borrowings from overseas markets have risen to record highs in the current fiscal, reflective of the growing demand for such borrowings.

"The increasing appeal and reliance on ECBs can be gauged from the outstanding size of such borrowings, which have come to account for nearly 40 percent ($214 billion – June) of the country’s external debt," CARE Ratings said.

Domestic and external factors have been at play to aggravate the growing preference for external borrowings by businesses.

"The constrained and relatively high-cost lending of domestic banks and financial institutions on account of stressed asset quality, heightened risk aversion and strained liquidity conditions has in part been counterbalanced by the low-interest rate regime and supportive liquidity conditions in the international markets, which has increased the appeal of overseas borrowings for domestic corporates," it said.

Additionally, the easing of rules for ECBs by RBI -- such as lowering of the minimum tenure for borrowings, relaxation in rules of mandatory hedging, rationalisation of end-use provisions, expansion of the list of eligible borrowers, increase in borrowing limit, removal of sector-wise borrowing limits and rationalisation of all-in cost of borrowings -- has also facilitated the rise in borrowings from this source, it added.

Data showed that for the six-month period (April-September), the proposed borrowings via ECB registrations at $25 billion has been the highest ever when compared with the corresponding months of previous years.

"On a year-on-year basis, the quantum of funds proposed to be raised via ECBs is 52 percent higher in the current fiscal. There have been a total of 669 ECB registrations during April-September compared with 489 registrations in the same months of previous year," CARE Ratings said.

Financial services, warehousing and support activities for transportation and manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products are sectors that had the lion's share of the value of ECB registrations in April-September.

Financial services continued to dominate external borrowings and accounted for nearly 47 percent of the value of ECB registrations, which is a notable increase from 35 percent a year ago.

Moreover, there has been a diversification in the lenders category of ECBs in the current fiscal. "International capital markets have emerged as a major lender, having as comparable a share as commercial banks in total borrowings, i.e. 32 percent," CARE Ratings said.

The rating agency expects rising trend of ECBs to sustain for the remainder of the current fiscal. "The favourable external conditions – in terms of low overseas interest rates and liquidity, are expected to prevail for the foreseeable future and could lead to higher borrowings by corporates from this source," it said.