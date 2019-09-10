ECB set to announce fresh stimulus as growth chokes

Rushabh Maru

The term of Mario Draghi, the current president of the European Central Bank, ends on October 31. Before that, Draghi will chair two monetary-policy meetings. He would have hoped for a peaceful exit from the ECB after having faced several unprecedented challenges during his tenure since 2011. But, renewed concerns about the health of the euro-zone economy, ranging from falling inflation to negative bond yields of the several euro-zone countries, once again threw up several issues for the ECB and, more importantly, for Draghi.

The situation has become so severe that the ECB is mulling a fresh stimulus after having recently (in December 2018) ended its quantitative easing. The pressure is rising on the ECB as the Federal Reserve, at its July monetary-policy meeting, also cut the interest rate by 25 bps. The ECB reviews its monetary policy on September 12.

The euro-zone's and Germany's manufacturing sectors are in deep crisis. Lower demand, especially for intermediate and capital goods, along with the trade tensions, have resulted in manufacturing sluggishness. Car export volumes have been notably below those recorded in 2018, reflecting shrinking global demand for passenger cars. The PMI data also point to deflationary forces due to faster decreases in both input costs and output charges.

Germany's factory orders contracted by 5.6 percent in July after having fallen by 0.8 percent in the corresponding period in 2018. Germany's IFO expectations have fallen to 91.3 in August, from 100.9 in the corresponding period in 2018. Germany's GDP, consumer confidence, retail sales and CPI have been subdued.

The trade tension between the US and the euro zone continues to escalate. Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on Germany's automobile sector, a matter of grave concern. The 10-year government bond of several euro-zone countries offer negative yields. The euro-zone's largest economy, Germany, has been badly hit by the US-China trade war. Political crises continued to haunt the globe. The balance of risk is dangerously tilted downward, reflecting prolonged uncertainties in connection with geopolitical factors, the rising threat of protectionism, fears of a no-Brexit deal and vulnerabilities of emerging markets.

Due to all these challenges, the ECB has indicated it would ease its monetary policy. It has already a negative interest-rate policy and its main deposit rate is -0.4 percent. Now, it could cut the interest rate by a further 10 bps and once again start quantitative easing (QE) at its policy meeting this week. Christine Lagarde, the likely new president also supports an easy monetary policy. Overall, the outlook for the euro is bearish.

(The author is Research Analyst - Currency and Commodity at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.)