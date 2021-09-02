EasyTrip Planners shares jump 5%: Anand Rathi sees 24% upside in the stock

live bse live

Shares of EasyTrip Planners jumped 5 percent in morning trade on BSE on September 2 while the market benchmark Sensex was up with mild gains.

On September 1, the company said its 13th annual general meeting (AGM) will be held on September 28, 2021.

The company also announced the appointment of Priyanka Tiwari as its Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer.

The stock has been witnessing a stellar bullish run since its debut on the Indian bourses on March 18.

As of September 1 closing, the stock has jumped more than 137 percent from its issue price of Rs 187.

Brokerage firm Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers pointed out the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic dealt a blow to the travel and tourism industry but the bookings are normalising with time as the company has recorded 63 percent of the entire Q1FY22 revenue in the month of July.

The company's Q1FY22 revenue from operations stood at Rs 18.7 crore, up 425.6 percent year-on-year (YoY), Anand Rathi pointed out.

EBITDA from operations for the quarter came at Rs 5.17 crore with an operating margin of 27.7 percent. The company reported a profit after tax of Rs 15.4 crore, a growth of 518.2 percent YoY with a net margin of 82.5 percent translating into EPS of Rs 1.42 per share for the quarter, the brokerage said.

Anand Rathi has a buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 550 which is a 24 percent upside from the stock's September 1 closing of Rs 443.55.

"We continue to remain positive on the company due to its strong presence in the growing online ticketing market in India, lean business model, strong management and stronger balance sheet along with profitable growth outlook," Anand Rathi said.

At 1130 hours, the stock was 3.86 percent up at Rs 460.6 on BSE.

