Easy Trip Planners rises 2% after tourism deal with Andhra Pradesh

Moneycontrol News
Mar 06, 2023 / 09:56 AM IST

Under this agreement, Easy Trip Planners will undertake certain marketing initiatives for the promotion of tourism in the state while the Andhra Pradesh Government will facilitate in getting necessary permissions, approvals, clearances etc from its relevant departments.

Shares of Easy Trip Planners climbed 2 percent on March 6 after the company signed a pact with the Andhra Pradesh government for promotion of tourism in the state.

Andhra Pradesh receives the third highest number of tourists in the country, the company said.

Easy Trip Planners will undertake certain marketing initiatives for the promotion of tourism in the state while the state government will help secure necessary permissions, approvals and clearances from its various departments.

